World’S Largest Robot Fair Opens In Tokyo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tokyo will proudly host the 25th International Robot Exhibition (iREX2023) at the Tokyo Big Sight until December 2nd.



This event , renowned as the world's largest robot fair, aims to envision a society where humans and robots work together.



The theme, 'A Sustainable Society Powered by Robots', drives this year's fair.



It is the biggest edition yet, featuring 3,508 exhibitors and 654 participants, including major companies like Epson and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.



Key speakers include prominent industry leaders like Teiji Hirata from Nissan Motor, Marc Segura of ABB's Robotics Division, and Kenji Bando from Kawasaki Heavy Industries.



They will discuss user needs, industry expectations, and future perspectives on robotics. This discussion bridges the gap between current technologies and future innovations.



Kenji Yamaguchi, President of FANUC, emphasizes the critical role robots play. He underscores the need to incorporate new technologies in robot manufacturing.







This focus on innovation reflects the fair's commitment to advancing robotics.



A special section at iREX2023 showcases industrial robots. These robots, equipped with artificial intelligence, demonstrate the potential for human-robot collaboration.



This collaboration aims to improve productivity and efficiency in various industries.



The fair also presents advanced robots and related technologies from both Japan and abroad.



Technologies like AI, information and communication, and fundamental robotics are highlighted. This diversity showcases global advancements in robotics.







Organized by the Japan Robot Association (JARA) and The Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, iREX2023 includes both online and physical exhibitions.



This dual format expands the fair's reach, allowing global participation and engagement.



It demonstrates the event's adaptability and commitment to accessibility in the rapidly evolving world of robotics.

