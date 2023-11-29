Brazil’S Diplomatic Outreach Strengthens Bond With Senegal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is actively revitalizing its diplomatic presence in Africa, focusing on Senegal, known for its stable politics and growing economy.



Senegal, a democratic nation since the 1960s, boasts one of West Africa's emerging economies.



Its prime location near the Americas and Europe enhances its trade potential.



This strategic position has made Senegal a focal point for Brazil's diplomatic efforts . Brazil aims to recover its previously diminished influence in the region.



Senegal, located next to Portuguese-speaking Guinea-Bissau, is also a major source of immigrants for the Portuguese-speaking Cape Verde islands.



Observers consider Brazil's influence in West Africa significant and stabilizing, contrasting with the often described as unsettling French influence in other West African countries.



Senegal's significance is also underscored by its role as a host for crucial United Nations regional offices.



Bruno Cobuccio, Brazilian Ambassador to Senegal , highlighted the nations' shared values. He emphasized their commitment to sustainable development, democracy, and peace.



Recent years have seen Brazil and Senegal strengthen ties through education, health, agriculture, and energy initiatives.







Trade between the two countries mainly involves agricultural and livestock products. For example, Senegal imported about 300 Guzerá bulls from Brazil in May.



This move aims to improve local cattle genetics and boost the livestock sector, which is vital for Senegal's economy.



Brazil has also implemented successful agricultural cooperation programs in Senegal.



Inspired by Brazilian models, these programs focus on providing school meals and supporting small producers.



Such initiatives demonstrate the practical benefits of the Brazil-Senegal partnership.



Cultural exchanges and Portuguese language programs were part of past collaborations. However, these initiatives ceased due to funding constraints in Brazil.



Nonetheless, Brazil continues to offer higher education opportunities to Senegalese students, reflecting ongoing educational collaboration.



In defense, Brazil's focus on Senegal intensifies amidst the rise of extremist groups in North Africa.



Rafael Frischgesell, Brazilian military attaché in Senegal, noted Brazil's commitment to monitoring and assisting in defense training.



Brazil and Senegal's defense agreement, signed in 2010, exemplifies this commitment.



Over 150 Senegalese have received or are undergoing military training in Brazil, showcasing the depth of this cooperation.



Brazil also participates in annual naval exercises with various countries. These exercises, crucial in the Gulf of Guinea, enhance maritime security and combat piracy.



Moreover, Brazil's recent defense industry agreement with Benin, signed at the Laad security fair, opens doors for future military equipment sales.

African Defense Markets

This agreement highlights Brazil's expanding role in African defense markets.



Brazil's military aircraft, like the Embraer-manufactured Super Tucano, are already operational in several African countries.



This presence, including a maintenance office in Mauritania, signifies Brazil's growing influence in the defense industry.



Finally, Brazil's Integrated Border Monitoring System offers a template for similar cooperation in Africa.



This system underscores Brazil's role in advancing defense technology and regional collaboration.

