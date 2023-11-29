Israel-Morocco Tank Deal Stalls Amid Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel stopped its planned Merkava Mk-3 tank sale to Morocco due to the escalating conflict following a Hamas attack and military actions in Gaza on October 7.



Israel's need to retain its military platforms largely influenced this decision. Morocco's stance on the current Middle Eastern conflict complicates the deal.



The specialized portal Bulgarian Military recalls Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita of Morocco reaffirming his support for the Palestinian cause.



This cause is widely supported in Morocco, yet it didn't hinder a historic military agreement between Israel and Morocco two years ago.



Both countries had normalized relations in 2020 under the Abraham Accords, mediated by the United States.



These accords included Tel Aviv's recognition of Rabat's authority over Western Sahara.



Despite the initial agreement, the current situation poses challenges. Just months ago, Israel had agreed to its first international sale of the Merkava tank to Morocco.







Cyprus was also reportedly involved in this deal.



The Defense Arab, a specialized Arabic media outlet, reported the agreement to supply 200 Merkava MK-3 tanks for $1.2 billion to Morocco.



Along with Abrams tanks from the United States, these tanks were intended to form Morocco's tank fleet.



They were planned to undergo extensive modernization to meet Morocco's specifications. However, the Ukraine conflict also impacts Morocco's military expansion.



Rabat's plan to purchase additional Abrams tanks from the U.S. now faces uncertainty due to the war in Europe.



Moreover, Morocco experienced a setback last year. Several of its T-72 tanks, undergoing upgrades in the Czech Republic, were redirected to Ukraine.



This move, initiated by Washington, occurred without Rabat's approval.



This series of events reflects the interconnected nature of international military agreements and the impact of global conflicts on such deals.

