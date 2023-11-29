Germany To Give Another EUR 11.5M To NATO-Ukraine Fund

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany is contributing an additional EUR11.5 million to the NATO-Ukraine Trust Fund.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"The NATO-Ukraine Council will be the driving force that brings Ukraine ever closer to NATO. NATO standards, capability planning and force reform are central to this process. Germany is contributing an additional 11.5 million euros to the NATO-Ukraine Trust Fund,” said Baerbock.

At the same time, the German foreign minister stressed that public attention to Russia's war against Ukraine and this is fatal. She added that Russia increased attacks on civilian infrastructure.“That's why we all need to work to further strength winter defense shield for Ukraine," Baerbock said.

She also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO.

As reported, a two-day meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers was held in Brussels. Also, the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Foreign Ministers took place.