Ministers In Brussels Endorse NATO-Ukraine Council Structure And Work Programme For 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Foreign Ministers of NATO Member States and Ukraine have approved the NATO-Ukraine Council substructure and the work programme for 2024.

This is said in a statement by the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Foreign Ministers, which was published on the Alliance's website , Ukrinform reports.

“Ministers took stock of the implementation of the expanded package of political and practical support to Ukraine agreed at the Vilnius Summit. Ministers endorsed the NUC substructure and an ambitious work programme for 2024,” the statement says.

In this context, it is noted that NATO and Ukraine“are already working and taking decisions together, as equals, on a broad range of issues, including interoperability, energy security, innovation, cyber defence, and resilience”.

“We will further develop these work strands. The NUC has also proven to be a reliable crisis consultation mechanism. NATO continues to provide Ukraine with urgently needed non-lethal assistance,” reads the document.

The NATO-Ukraine Council meeting participants also stated about the transformation of“the Comprehensive Assistance Package into a multi-year programme to help rebuild the Ukrainian security and defence sector and to support Ukraine's deterrence and defence in the long term”.

“As part of these efforts, we are developing a roadmap for Ukraine's transition to full interoperability with NATO. We are also developing new projects on humanitarian demining, medical rehabilitation for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, and Ukraine's defence industrial capacity on the basis of the strategic defence procurement review,” the statement says.



Delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will start as soon as possible – NATO Secretary General

It is also noted that Ukraine reaffirmed its commitment to continued democratic and security sector reforms. For their part, Allies have provided Ukraine with recommendations for priority reforms.“The NATO-Ukraine Council welcomes Ukraine's presentation of its adapted Annual National Programme for 2024 and looks forward to its implementation. NATO Foreign Ministers will regularly assess progress through the adapted Annual National Programme,” the statement says.

The statement also stresses that NATO Member States“remain steadfast in their commitment to further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and will continue their support for as long as it takes”.

As reported, the first-ever meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers took place in Brussels on November 29.