Ecosmob Announces Strategic Partnership With Crexendo At UGM 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ecosmob Technologies recently marked its presence as a sponsor at the User Group Meeting (UGM) 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona, from October 16th to 19th. The event provided an excellent platform for Ecosmob and others to discuss the latest communication technology trends and strengthen ties within the tech community.



Organized by NetSapiens (A Crexendo Company), UGM 2023 is an annual tech symposium fostering learning, collaboration, and networking among crucial vendors and tech enthusiasts.



The event is a melting pot for discussing technical nuances, effective sales strategies, and community building on the NetSapiens platform, offering a unique platform for industry leaders and innovators.



At UGM 2023, Ecosmob announced a pivotal partnership with Crexendo, enhancing its strategic outreach and operational efficiency. This collaboration establishes Crexendo as a dual-role partner: a Referral Partner, channeling potential clients to Ecosmob, and an Outsourcing Partner, involving Ecosmob in executing projects sourced from its clientele. This partnership is a stride towards enhanced collaboration and operational diversification.



"Our participation at UGM 2023 underscores our dedication to evolving real-time communication technologies," said Tirth Shah, Associate Director of Sales at Ecosmob. "It's about connecting the dots between innovation and collaboration to bring futuristic visions to reality."



With over 16 years of expertise, Ecosmob's forte lies in:



VoIP Solution Development

Staff Augmentation Services

Web and Mobile App Development

AI/ML Development

Quality Assurance Services

DevOps



Their solutions, particularly in VoIP solution development and third-party system integration, have been pivotal for top B2B unified communications providers. The company has also accumulated a lot of experience in leveraging technologies like FreeSWITCH, Kamailio, OpenSIPS, Asterisk, and WebRTC.



Ecosmob's presence at UGM 2023 was a testament to their expertise in real-time communication technology. They successfully emphasized their dedication to turning innovative ideas into tangible solutions, marking a significant step forward in the tech industry.



About Ecosmob Technologies:



Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.



Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.



It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing to offer a pool of expert developers who solve staffing & project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines, quenching clients' expectations.



Ecosmob's market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world's tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.



Key Services:



