NATO, US Call For Extension Of Pause In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called, Wednesday, for the extension of the pause in Gaza Strip.

"I welcome the pause that has been agreed. I also welcome the extension of the pause, I also hope that conditions will be in place to a further extension of the pause," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the end of a 2-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

In a separate press conference at NATO headquarters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called for the extension of the pause.

"We like to see the pause extended, "he said and stressed that the two-state solution is the only guarantee for a genuine and durable peace in the Middle East.

Moreover, NATO chief Stoltenberg announced that the Foreign Ministerial Meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting was held today with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Today, we approved an ambitious work program for Ukraine for the next year.

It includes energy security, innovation and interoperability. We also discussed the situation on the ground," he added. (end)

nk







