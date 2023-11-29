Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinian Youths In Jenin City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian kids were killed by Israeli occupation forces' bullets, on Wednesday, in the city of Jenin in north of the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Adam Al-Ghoul, eight years old, and Basil Abu Al-Wafa, 15 years old, were killed by bullets from the Israeli occupation forces.

Large forces from the Israeli occupation army, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the city and its two camps last night, deployed snipers on the roofs of buildings, concentrated their presence near hospitals, and bulldozed the infrastructure in the refugee camp amid confrontations and armed clashes with resistance fighters.

Local Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces launched an arrest campaign in the refugee camp, targeting a number of young men. (end)

nq







MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107510196