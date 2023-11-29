Amiri Diwan: Kuwait Amir's Health Condition Stable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is stable and he is taking necessary medication, said the Amiri Diwan Minister Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah called in a statement the public to verify news in regards to His Highness the Amir's health, taking such information from official sources.

The minister prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow His Highness the Amir with good health and rapid recovery. (end) gta

MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107510195