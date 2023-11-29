Mu'tah University, USAID Agree To Launch New Pre-Service Teacher Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Nov.29 (Petra)- Mu'tah University and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Pre-Service Teacher Education Activity in Jordan on Wednesday signed an agreement to launch a hybrid Pre-Service Teacher Education Higher Diploma.Under the agreement, the USAID activity will provide technical support and all necessary equipment to provide a "supportive" environment to launch the program at Mu'tah University, which is scheduled to be start in the academic year 2024/2025.On the sidelines of signing ceremony, a delegation from the IREX, a global development and education organization, praised the program's executive team, who is comprised of multiple academic figures.The delegates also lauded the university's efforts to ensure the new program's success, which will serve Jordan's entire southern region.