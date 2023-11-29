Emir Of Qatar Calls 'Permanent' Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, November 29 (Petra) -- The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, said Wednesday it is "important" to reach a "permanent" ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the besieged enclave and focus on the two-state solution.During a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Doha, Al Thani discussed starting peace talks in the Middle East to establish an independent Palestinian state.The meeting focused on regional and international developments and the Israeli war on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.