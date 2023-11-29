Israel Kills Two Palestinian Children In Jenin- Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 29 (Petra) - Israeli occupation's army killed two Palestinian children amid its ongoing aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp in the northern West Bank.In a statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said the occupation forces shot the two children directly in Basateen neighborhood, left them bleeding, and prevented Palestinians and paramedics from treating the two victims.Additionally, two Palestinian youth were also injured, one shot in the head, and the other was run over by an Israeli military vehicle, the ministry pointed out.