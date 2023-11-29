Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Tourist Arrivals For 10M2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. During the
period from January to October 2023, a total of 1.7 million
foreigners and stateless persons from 186 countries visited
Azerbaijan, an increase of 30.3 % year on year, the State
Statistics Committee of the country said, Trend reports.
The committee noted that out of the overall number of foreign
visitors, 30.7 percent came from Russia, 17.9 percent from Türkiye,
7.7 percent from Iran, 5.1 percent from India, 4.8 percent from
Georgia, 4.1 percent from Saudi Arabia, 2.8 percent from
Kazakhstan, and 2.5 percent from Pakistan.
The UAE comprised 1.9 percent of the visitors, followed by
Uzbekistan (1.8 percent), Israel (1.6 percent), Ukraine and Kuwait
(1.5 percent), Belarus (1.4 percent), Turkmenistan and China (1.2
percent), and the UK (1.1 percent), while other countries accounted
for 11.2 percent.
Besides, 69.9 percent of arrivals were men, and 30.1 percent
were women.
From January through October 2023, compared to the first 10
months of 2022, the number of arrivals from China increased by 7.3
times: South Korea: 3.5 times; Turkmenistan: 2.7 times; Poland and
India: two times; Kazakhstan: 1.9 times; Tajikistan and Egypt: 1.8
times; Bahrain and the Philippines: 1.7 times.
Additionally, in the reporting period, arrivals from Italy,
Spain, Moldova, Belarus, and Uzbekistan increased by 1.6 times:
Russia: 45.8 percent, Canada: 42.7 percent, the US: 39.4 percent,
Georgia: 30.5 percent, the Netherlands: 29.4 percent, Kuwait: 27.3
percent, Israel: 27.2 percent, France: 26.9 percent, the UK: 25.7
percent, Germany: 22 percent, Türkiye - 20.3 percent, Ukraine: 11.1
percent, and the UAE: 10 percent.
Meanwhile, arrivals from the Commonwealth of Independent States
(CIS) increased year-on-year by 49.6 percent (reaching 692,600
people), from the European Union by 41.9 percent (to 89,600
people), and from the Gulf countries by 7.4 percent (to 284,700
people).
Of the foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan,
72.1 percent used air transport, 26.6 percent used railways and
roads, and 1.3 percent used maritime transport.
The total number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad from
January through October this year grew by 27.1 percent to 1.5
million people compared to the same period in 2022.
The number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Russia increased
by 1.5 times, followed by Georgia (31.6 percent), Türkiye (20.7
percent), and Iran (13.9 percent).
Türkiye was the most visited destination by Azerbaijani citizens
(44.3 percent), followed by Russia (21.3 percent), Georgia (nine
percent), Iran (7.5 percent), and other countries (17.9 percent).
Men constituted 65.2 percent and women 34.8 percent of
travelers.
Moreover, from January through October 2023, 68.2 percent of
Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad used air transport, 29.3
percent used railways and roads, and 2.5 percent used maritime
transport, the State Statistics Committee added.
In 2022, over 1.6 million foreigners and stateless persons from
178 countries visited Azerbaijan, which was twice the figure for
2021.
