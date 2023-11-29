Establishing Carbon-Neutral Zone In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands By 2030 Among Main Goals - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Establishing a
carbon-neutral zone in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from
Armenian occupation by 2030 is one of the priorities, Deputy
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra
Taghiyeva told Trend .
The 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) will start its
work tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates. She noted that
Azerbaijan will participate in the event with a large
delegation.
"Unlike previous years, this year's event will be attended by
about 100,000 participants from different countries. The COP 28
conference is based on four main directions and paradigms. The
first is accelerating the energy transition. When we talk about
energy transition, we mean promoting green alternative energy
sources around the world and calling for accelerating this
transition," Taghiyeva said.
The second main direction is the adoption of financial
commitments to combat climate change, that is, the resolution of
the financial issue in this area by developed countries. The third
is to include the human factor at the center of this activity.
Fourth - the parties should use all opportunities for inclusiveness
of the conference and note that both governmental and
non-governmental organizations and society will be represented at
COP 28 conference.
Taghiyeva said that Azerbaijan will be represented at this event
for the first time with its pavilion.
"This pavilion has been prepared with support and participation
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which has extensive experience in
organizing exhibitions in foreign countries on behalf of the
Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's pavilion will provide
extensive information on its climate change policy, as well as the
work undertaken towards mitigation, i.e. reduction of climate
change consequences, initiatives, as well as national measures on
adaptation to the negative consequences of climate change," she
said.
