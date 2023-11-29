Turkmenistan, China Bring To Fore Energy Co-Op In Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 29. Turkmenistan and China believe that energy cooperation is one of
the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between the Deputy Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
Rashid Meredov, and a Member of the Standing Committee of the
Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice Premier of the
State Council of the People's Republic of China, Ding Xuexiang, who
arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.
Parties indicated during the meeting that one of the main areas
of bilateral cooperation is energy cooperation, emphasizing the
importance of the work of the Joint Working Group on gas
cooperation.
Meredov noted that the Turkmen-Chinese relations of
comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in a
wide range of areas, and contacts at the highest level play a
decisive role in enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two
countries.
The parties discussed issues of facilitating the establishment
of mutually beneficial ties between interested companies and
business circles and expanding and deepening industrial cooperation
between the two countries.
In this context, they discussed the possibility of creating a
Turkmen-Chinese Business Council, which could become an effective
tool for resolving important issues of bilateral economic
cooperation with the participation of business circles of both
countries.
Meanwhile, the development of an economic partnership between
Turkmenistan and China includes active cooperation in the fields of
energy, infrastructure projects, and trade.
China is an important consumer of Turkmen natural gas and
finances and builds infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan, and
both countries continue to strengthen economic ties, which brings
mutual benefits and contributes to the development of both
economies.
