Zelensky Chairs Meeting On Eliminating Consequences Of Bad Weather In Odesa And Other Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed relevant authorities to speed up the work on restoring power supply in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions affected by adverse weather.

According to Ukrinform, the President posted this on Facebook.

"A meeting on eliminating the aftermath of severe weather in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava and Cherkasy regions. Rescuers, utility companies, police officers and the national guardsmen have all joined the response. We have provided assistance to drivers and passengers of vehicles stuck on the roads," the report says.

According to Zelensky, the repair of the boiler house in Odesa is underway. The Odesa Military Administration will provide assistance to the city.

"I have ordered that work to restore power supply be accelerated and the number of repair crews and equipment be increased. I thank everyone who works for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians!" Zelensky stressed.

Photo: President's Office