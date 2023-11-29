Ukraine-NATO Council Approves Annual Programme For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An annual programme aimed at preparing Ukraine for membership in the Alliance was approved at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference following the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.



“Today, we approved an ambitious work programme for the next year. It includes energy security, innovation and interoperability,” he said.

According to Stoltenberg, the transformation of NATO's comprehensive assistance package into a multi-year programme of assistance is underway so that to help“Ukraine to transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and standards. And make their forces fully interoperable with ours”.

Stoltenberg also stressed that NATO will to support Ukraine on the path to membership.“And we will continue to support Ukraine's fight for freedom,” he said.

As reported, the first ever meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of Foreign Ministers was held in Brussels on November 29.