Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev Joins Jury Of Competition For Conductors

Azerbaijan has been represented at the 11th Grzegorz Fitelberg
International Competition for Conductors in Katowice, Poland.
Principal conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State
Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev was
invited to participate in the contest as a jury member, Azernews reports.
The jury united acclaimed conductors and producers from
different countries.
Note that Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has successfully
collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United
Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), the Vienna Chamber Orchestra,
Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors
Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Danube Symphony Orchestra (Hungary),
Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia),
etc.
Grzegorz Fitelberg International Competition for Conductors has
been held since 1979 and has become one of the most prestigious
platforms for aspiring conductors.
The 11th competition was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of
the death of Grzegorz Fitelberg (1879-1953).
The music competition was supported by leading cultural
institutions in Poland and the Silesian Philharmonic.
World opera star Sonya Yoncheva (soprano) came to Poland and
performed at the opening ceremony of the competition.
By jury decision, conductor Jong-Jie Yin (China) took first
place in the competition, second place went to Sergei Simakov
(Germany), while Mikhail Mering (Israel) ranked third.
The winners were given cash prizes, as well as memorable gold,
silver and bronze batons.
