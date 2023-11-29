Brazilian Classical Music Festival Underway In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The State Philharmonic Hall has hosted another spectacular
concert as part of the 2nd Brazilian Classical Music Festival.
The Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos
Montenegro Lopes da Cruz opened the event with a welcoming speech, Azernews reports.
The ambassador briefed the audience about the event program,
noting that the concert will allow Azerbaijani music lovers to
become better acquainted with examples of Brazilian music and the
work of composers.
Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra performed musical
compositions by Brazilian composers under the baton of People's
Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.
Recall that Azerbaijan State Piano Trio and the State String
Quartet were also invited to perform at the festival. The concert
program includes works by Francisco Braga, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and
Francisco Mignone.
The musicians captivated the audience with their virtuosity.
Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov.
