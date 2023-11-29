-->


President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Head Of Security Council Secretary's Service


11/29/2023 9:18:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree appointing Ildirim Valiyev to the position of head of Azerbaijan Security Council Secretary's Service's Executive Control and Personnel Issues Department.

The decree takes effect on the day it is signed.

