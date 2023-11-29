President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Head Of Security Council Secretary's Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree appointing Ildirim
Valiyev to the position of head of Azerbaijan Security Council
Secretary's Service's Executive Control and Personnel Issues
Department.
The decree takes effect on the day it is signed.
