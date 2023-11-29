First Snow Transforms Gadabay Into Winter Kingdom

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

As winter casts its icy spell over Gadabay, the first snowfall transforms this already captivating place into a winter kingdom.

The once-vibrant meadows are now blanketed in a pristine white coat, creating a surreal ambiance.

The height of snow in the district centre and surrounding villages has reached about 5-15 centimetres.







The trees, adorned with delicate snowflakes, create a breathtaking view.

Known for its stunning natural attractions, Gadabay offers its visitors a diverse and unforgettable experience.

The district is surrounded by mountains, forests, and poppy fields. Near Gadabay, there is Slavyanka village, which is famous for its famous water sources Narzan, Mor-Mor, Chaldash, etc.

Gadabay is home to four majestic forests: Govdu, Godekdere, Gamish, and Shamlig.

Covered with snow, these emerald forests now exude an otherworldly charm that is impossible to resist.

Namerd Gala, also known as the Maiden Tower, is a must-visit place for history buffs. There is no exact data on the construction of the fortress.

Nobody knows why it was built, however, some researchers suggest that the fortress was constructed in the 12th century.

Namerd Gala differs from other fortresses as it was constructed from baked bricks.

There are also hidden exits from the fortress and an underground tunnel leading to the Shamkirchay River.

Meanwhile, a new road has been constructed on the way to Namerd Gala in Gadabay.

The total length of the road, built on the initiative of the Gadabay executive office, is about 10-12 kilometres.

Gadabay is also home to the ancient Albanian Mahrasa Temple. This ancient temple was one of the central temples in the Albanian province of Girdiman. Next to the temple, there is a building that resembles a caravanserai.

Some historical sources say that Mahrasa functioned as one of the great temples of fire worship.

As you can see, there are plenty of sites to visit in Gabala, especially in the cold season.





