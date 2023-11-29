Azerbaijan Can Absolutely Achieve Its Goals In Green Energy: WB Regional Director

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and the World Bank have been cooperating for a long
time. Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Director for the South
Caucasus, told Azernews during the presentation
conference of the World Bank Group held on the Azerbaijan Country
Climate and Development Report.
She emphasised that both sides appreciate this cooperation
highly.
“Azerbaijan is a shareholder of the World Bank and has been a
beneficiary of World Bank lending, technical assistance, and
knowledge for a very long time. I have been in this role only for
three months, but all of the interactions that I have had with
various senior leadership and ministers have been positive, and I
am humbled to say that I had the opportunity to speak to
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. They really underscore the
importance of the bank's technical skills, something on which they
rely, especially in meeting their development ambitions. So, even
though we might not have had a lot of lending in recent years, we
are still implementing the existing programs and doing quite a bit
of analytical work. Country Climate and Development Reports, which
is an example of that work,” Rolande Pryce said.
She also touched on the issue of suspicions over Azerbaijan's
ability to achieve targeted goals and noted that there are many
ways to attain these goals for Azerbaijan. She noted that
de-carbonization will emerge as new measures to grow the economy of
the country.
“Absolutely, Azerbaijan can achieve the goals. Our report
essentially says there are multiple ways that Azerbaijan can
achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) targets that
it has set for itself. And what we have said is that there are
opportunities in decarbonizing to accelerate the achievement of
those goals. Azerbaijan's vision is ambitious, and essentially,
what we would like to do is help the country achieve those goals in
a shorter period of time. We believe that the climate action in
Azerbaijan's path will open up new sources of growth for the
country,” the director said.
She added that these misconceptions might relate to the current
set of policies and investments. Therefore, they must be
reviewed.
“I am not certain, but I can say that perhaps the reference
relates to the current set of policies, and the current set of
investments might not get steering a straight line. And what we are
saying is, let's relook at those investments, let's relook at a
piece of investment, a piece of reform, and the nature of these
reforms. Once those are recalibrated, we not only see the
opportunity to meet the targets, but we also figure that these
targets can be met in a shorter period of time,” Rolande Pryce
concluded.
