Arab League Calls For Ceasefire, End Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Arab League urged the international community on Wednesday to work on a ceasefire and to stop the genocide war launched by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

This came in a speech by the League's Assistant Secretary General and Head of Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories Ambassador Saeed's Abu Ali, during a stand-in solidarity moment organized by the League's secretariat on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which occurs annually on Nov 29.

The Arab League organized this Solidarity Stand with Palestinians, who are bravely facing ethnic cleansing and genocide committed against them by the Israeli occupation, highlighting the Arab community's absolute stand with the Palestinian cause.

The league will continue to support Palestinians until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and achieving peace, added Abu Ali, calling on the international community to end the injustice the Palestinians face and the unprecedented occupation crimes against them.

Assistant Secretaries Generals and senior Secretariat employees participated in the League organized Solidarity Stand that started by playing the Palestinian national anthem. (end)

