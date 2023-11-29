UAE Welcomes Extension Of Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomed on Wednesday the announcement to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip for two days, and the continued exchange of hostages between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation, expressing hope this development leads to a permanent ceasefire.

A statement by the foreign ministry commended efforts "exerted by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States, to extend the humanitarian pause, allowing for the exchange of hostages, detainees, and captives, and the delivery of relief aid and humanitarian assistance."

The Ministry expressed its aspirations for the agreement to expedite an end to the crisis and prevent further suffering for the brotherly Palestinian people.

The ministry expressed hopes that this step will facilitate the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief and humanitarian aid, particularly to the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The UAE stresses the importance of returning to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The UAE will continue working alongside the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to intensify efforts aimed at providing the needed support and assistance to the endeavors aiming to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Gaza. (end)

