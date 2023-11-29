Songwriter Jon Statham Collaborates With Veterans During Warrior Rounds To Craft Powerful Songs Of Resilience And Reflection

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, TN, 29th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Embarking on a soul-stirring journey, acclaimed songwriter Jon Statham is harmonizing with the untold narratives of veterans through Warrior Rounds, transforming their experiences into powerful compositions of resilience and shared humanity.







Warrior Rounds was created to bring together veterans with songwriters to tell the untold stories of the heroes who have served our country. It was started by J.T. Cooper in 2019“to help veterans have a voice,” he says.“Music helped me with my PTSD after my experience with war, during the battle of Mogadishu, of Black Hawk Down. We've done 60 stories and songs so far.”

Nashville singer / songwriter Jon Statham became involved with Warrior Rounds in 2022 through his friend and songwriting partner, Jason Martin.“I've written about 40 or more songs with Jason [Martin], many of the early ones were about his time in the army, and he introduced me to Warrior Rounds,” said Statham.

Statham described the Warrior Rounds project as a day retreat for veterans where they tell their stories to songwriters.“Heroes should always have a song written about them,” he said.

Of these retreats, Statham noted,“it's quite an experience, incredibly fulfilling.” Cooper is thrilled with the collaboration with Statham,“Jon is awesome, he gets the Heart of what we do – one Warrior's Story, one song at a time,” he says.

This project is not only a celebration of artistic expression but a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving their country.

Jon Statham and Jason Martin started writing music together at the end of 2015 and put out their first song”The Soldier and Me” in 2016. Martin described writing songs with Statham,“It is smooth, almost magical. [Jon] understands music so well that once he has the story and a melody in mind it just flows out.”

Martin was in the military for 20 years, and says it is the main thing that influences what he writes songs about.“Songwriting is all about the truth through stories and melodies and my time in the military formed who I am and who I will always be–a soldier, a warrior,” he said.

For Statham, this is also personal –“My dad proudly served in the Army. He was stationed in Japan and Asia. That's where he got his start in radio and music, surprisingly enough. He spent many years in Country Music Radio.”

Most recently, Statham collaborated on the song“Hard Times Don't Last” during a day retreat with Warrior Rounds, and the story behind the song can be found on Warrior Rounds' YouTube channel @warriorrounds4844 .

The Warrior Rounds project aims to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and to foster a sense of unity and understanding. As the project unfolds, Statham wants the public to follow along and celebrate the strength, camaraderie, and stories of those who have served. Donations are most welcome to help keep these stories going at . More information is available on Warrior Rounds at or on YouTube @warriorrounds4844.

To learn more about Jon Statham and his music, visit or follow him on Facebook @jonstathamofficial and Instagram @jonstatham.