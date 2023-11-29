Venngage Is Transforming Design With Their New Groundbreaking AI-Powered Accessibility Features

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Venngage, a design platform pioneer, is thrilled to launch its latest version, revolutionizing inclusive design.

Toronto, Ontario, 29th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Venngage , a pioneer in the design platform industry, is excited to introduce its latest version, revolutionizing the landscape of inclusive design. By incorporating AI into the very heart of its design tool, Venngage has taken a major stride towards making accessibility natural and fundamental to the design process.







Image Credits: Venngage

Accessibility and AI are put front and center in Venngage's most recent release, which comes at a time when many design platforms are struggling to provide comprehensive accessibility solutions. With this tactical shift, Venngage has established itself as an industry leader in the development of user-friendly and accessible design environments.

Venngage stands out because of its innovative features, which revolutionize usability and accessibility. By eliminating the need for human input, Instant Alt-Text Generation ensures that all images are accurately described. Instantaneous color contrast detection feedback keeps things user-friendly without sacrificing style. When it comes to making data accessible to users with visual impairments, Venngage's AI-driven Chart Interpretation goes above and beyond graphics by providing descriptive summaries for charts. Together, these improvements establish Venngage as a frontrunner in the effort to make design more accessible and user-friendly.

The Accessible Design Tool from Venngage distinguishes out due to its many unique features that improve accessibility during the design process. Venngage's built-in color picker empowers designers with instantaneous color contrast feedback, helping them select colors with certainty while maintaining compliance with required contrast levels. Color Blindness and low vision can be simulated with the Visual Simulator, allowing for an all-encompassing approach to inclusive design.

The problem of improper heading and reading order in PDFs produced from other design applications has been addressed by Venngage's solution, which further improves accessibility. Features like patterns differentiating bars and lines in charts demonstrate the tool's dedication to accessible data visualization and make it easy to read data for people with color vision problems. In addition, data charts' abstracts for the visually impaired are automatically generated using an AI function.

Venngage's Accessibility Checker is the only one of its kind that is included right into a design tool. Based on WCAG 2.1 principles, this tool not only finds accessibility issues but also educates designers on resolving them, creating a new benchmark for accessibility in design tools.

Moreover, Venngage's collection includes more than 40,000 accessible design examples that are compliant with WCAG and ADA requirements. The“Accessible” section of the templates page offers a wide variety of solutions for users, demonstrating Venngage's dedication to inclusive design. Venngage equips designers with the means to make content that is both visually appealing and accessible to a wide range of users.

To learn more, please visit – .

To browse all features, please visit – features .

About Venngage

Venngage is a cutting-edge design tool that makes it simple for individuals and organizations to generate stunning visual content. Venngage is dedicated to making design an inclusive language for everyone all over the world by putting an emphasis on accessibility and AI-driven innovations.