Stablenet Testnet Launch: Empowering The Community With Profits

Introduction

Hong Kong, 29th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In the wave of multiple Rollup and ZK technologies, Lumoz is once again leading the industry's innovation by introducing the Layer 2 network – StableNet, based on Polygon CDK and Celestia DA. This article will comprehensively introduce the technical and design highlights of StableNet, provide insights into the potential rewards and airdrops for the upcoming Mainnet shortly after the Testnet, and envision the future development of StableNet.

StableNet Highlights



Innovative economics models



The first L2 to use USDC as the gas token, providing users with a stable and transparent fee structure.



The first fair-launched L2. All new tokens are issued using the“Gas-as-mining” model, with no investors, no team reserves, and no pre-mining.



The first L2 to redistribute gas fee revenue to the community, breaking traditional patterns and sharing the network's success. L2 gas fee sharing is one of the most distinctive features of StableNet.

The first L2 with L1 yield concept, where assets locked in StableNet automatically compound on AAVE/Lido, with all earnings also benefiting the community.

Creative technology highlights



The first ZK-Rollup based on Polygon CDK & Celestia DA.



The first L2 to support atomic cross-rollup communication, allowing users to directly interact with Dapps on Ethereum L1. The first L2 to support the Lumoz decentralized prover network, providing more stable and reliable zero-knowledge proof computation.

As an innovative L2, StableNet boasts several unique features:

StableNet, with its 100% EVM compatibility, outstanding performance, low fees, and robust security, offers users an excellent Layer 2 experience.

Learn more about StableNet:

Testnet Launch

After extensive testing, StableNet's Testnet is set to go live on December 1. To celebrate this launch, we are introducing the Galxe event exclusively for the Testnet, allowing users participating in Testnet testing to earn additional Lumoz loyalty points. By engaging in testing, users can not only experience and familiarize themselves with StableNet's features in advance but also earn more future rewards when the Mainnet goes live.







StableNet's Vision for Development

StableNet serves as a showcase to all potential projects, illustrating the compelling advantages that Rollup technology can bring to their future development. By demonstrating the capabilities and benefits of StableNet as a Layer 2, we aim to showcase the immense potential that ZK-Rollup technology holds for projects seeking enhanced scalability, reduced transaction costs, and increased efficiency in their blockchain-based endeavors. This showcase not only highlights the prowess of StableNet but also positions rollup solutions as an optimal choice for forward-thinking projects looking to elevate their development strategies.

In the End

Putting users and the community first, we encourage everyone to actively participate in the Testnet, personally experience StableNet, and accumulate loyalty points. This is part of our commitment to ensuring the stability and performance of StableNet, and it is also a way of acknowledging your valuable feedback.

The StableNet Mainnet is expected to launch shortly after the Testnet (approximately 3 weeks) and will kick off a comprehensive airdrop! Stay tuned to Lumoz's official Twitte and Discor for updates, and let's collectively anticipate the exciting journey of StableNet setting sail!