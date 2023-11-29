NORWEGIAN SEAFOOD COUNCIL IDENTIFIES KEY FACTORS IMPACTING SEAFOOD CONSUMPTION ACROSS SAUDI ARABIA IN NEW SURVEY

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), a leading partner to Norway's aquaculture industry, has revealed the results of a comprehensive digital survey it conducted throughout Saudi Arabia to gain insight into the overall consumption of seafood – in particular, salmon – throughout the Kingdom.

The release of the findings coincides with the NSC's participation in Saudi Horeca, the biggest international food, beverage, and hospitality exhibition in the country. The Kingdom remains a significant export destination for Norwegian seafood, with a collaborative history spanning more than two decades, largely fuelled by local preferences for high quality salmon, fresh and healthy seafood options, and premium dining experiences.

The survey, which aimed to analyse rates of fish consumption, address awareness levels of Norway as a country of origin, and note key drivers and barriers to purchasing salmon, identified that 28% of respondents ate seafood at least once a week, with over half (51%) of all respondents who eat seafood at least once every three months opting to prepare their meals at home, as opposed ordering in or dining at a restaurant.

The results also indicated that Norway was top-of-mind as the dominant country of origin for salmon, followed by Japan, China, Thailand, and Alaska/USA. Key drivers for buying seafood included its taste (48%) and its health benefits (43%), with cost (50%) and availability (35%) being key factors that hinder respondents' purchasing power.

The Norwegian Seafood Council, known for its global initiatives in researching, educating, and developing seafood markets, will continue to make efforts to increase awareness and spread knowledge about seafood from Norway through its various initiatives in the Kingdom.

About the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC):

Owned by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is a marketing communications organisation that seeks to increase the value of Norwegian seafood globally. The council works closely with fisheries and aquaculture industry players to research, educate on, and develop seafood markets around the world.

Its“Seafood from Norway” brand reaffirms its commitment to consumers of Norwegian origin and promotes the country's high-quality seafood in international spaces. A pioneer in salmon production and leader in sustainable seafood sourcing, the NSC continues to set the standard for seafood exports around the world.