Mahzooz announces latest winners of AED 100,000 in its 156th weekly draws

(MENAFN- Ewings) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, November 29th, 2023: Mahzooz, the UAE's leading draw with the highest and most frequent pay-outs, is thrilled to announce the latest winners of its exciting raffle draw, which took place during the 156th weekly Mahzooz draws.

Among the fortunate winners are Reymund from the Philippines, as well as Sudarshan and Muhammad from India, each of whom went home on Saturday 25 November 2023 with a spectacular AED 100,000 as part of the guaranteed Triple 100 Raffle Draw.



Reymund, a 36-year-old supervisor at one of the petrol stations in Dubai, has been working in the UAE for the past six years. Single and driven by dreams, he learned about Mahzooz through Facebook and has been participating in the weekly draw since its inception. His perseverance finally paid off when he won the raffle prize of AED 100,000, a life-changing moment that took him by surprise while he was still at work on Saturday evening. Overwhelmed with happiness and excitement, Reymund screamed upon hearing the news, momentarily forgetting his workplace surroundings.



With this substantial win, Reymund plans to settle his financial liabilities and fulfil his dream of establishing a grocery shop in his home country. Additionally, he intends to treat himself to a new mobile phone, indulge in his passion for volleyball, and explore different cuisines with friends during his free time.



Hailing from Hyderabad, India, Sudarshan, the 43-year-old Research and Development Manager based in Ajman, secured another remarkable win of AED 100,000 in the same draw. Having been in the UAE for a little over a year, Sudarshan discovered Mahzooz through social media and started participating diligently, occasionally buying two lines per week. Sudarshan was pleasantly surprised when he checked his email and found out about his significant win. Initially expecting a smaller amount, he was elated to discover the AED 100,000 raffle prize. With this windfall, Sudarshan plans to fulfill his wife's wish for gold.













Mohammad, the third raffle winner, is a 37-year-old participant from India. Working in sales at an electronics store in Abu Dhabi, Mohammad's win was a surprise revelation during a phone call from Mahzooz, shaking him from his sleep. Initially frozen and in disbelief, he is happy and glad about how this win might change his life. His heartfelt message to Mahzooz participants is to believe in God and themselves while doing their best to help others. As part of his plans, Mohammad wishes to take care of his disabled mom, donate to charity and gift the latest iPhone to his brother.



For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of AED 20,000,000, the second prize of 150,000, the third prize of AED 150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 and the fifth prize of AED 5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant AED 100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.

Mahzooz continues to bring joy, dreams, and hope to individuals worldwide, as it seeks to transform lives and fulfill aspirations with each weekly.







