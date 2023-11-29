stc concludes its awareness campaign on men’s health under the “because we care” umbrella

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 29 November 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, concluded its prostate cancer awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Your health Your happiness’ in line with the international men’s health awareness month, November. The campaign launched under the “because we care” umbrella comes as an annual initiative organized by stc, aligning with the fundamental goals of the health pillar within its comprehensive CSR framework.

The initiative aimed to spread awareness on prostate cancer while stressing on the importance of performing regular checkups that can detect the disease at an early stage. This initiative comes as part of stc’s robust CSR strategy, wherein health is a central theme, demonstrating the Company’s unwavering commitment to elevating health standards and fostering a culture of wellness both internally and across the wider community.

stc organized a challenge in collaboration with Flare Fitness to participate in at its booth in Winter Wonderland Kuwait in the presence of Mr. Ahmad Al Nowaibet, PR & Social Media Manager at stc and several Flare Fitness coaches . Winners of the competition got a chance to win one of stc’s various gifts, while participating in an initiative that helped educate the public on prostate cancer.

stc extended its heartfelt gratitude to Flare Fitness for their invaluable collaboration in making the prostate cancer awareness campaign a resounding success. This partnership exemplifies the power of collective efforts in addressing critical health issues in the community and around the world. By engaging the community through interactive challenges and educational initiatives, stc reinforced its dedication to nurturing a culture of wellness and proactive healthcare in Kuwait. These efforts reflect stc's enduring commitment to social responsibility and its ongoing endeavor to positively impact society, further cementing its role as a pioneer in community-oriented initiatives.





