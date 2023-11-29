GCC Stocks Muted Ahead of OPEC meeting

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets remained in the red while caution dominated with traders waiting for OPEC’s meeting as well as the release of several US economic data expected in the coming days.

The Dubai stock market continued to see some price correction risks after a long period of stagnation. Traders could turn to US economic data releases for clues on the direction of monetary policy.

The Abu Dhabi stock market remained volatile although it continued to trade sideways. Traders’ concerns about the direction of oil markets could dominate while they await OPEC’s meeting.

The Qatari stock market continued to see negative performances among individual stocks. However, a more stable performance from QNB could help the market limit its losses. At the same time, natural gas price volatility could remain a source of risks.

The Saudi stock market saw limited changes and remained within its trading range for the last few days. OPEC’s upcoming decisions and the subsequent developments in energy markets could affect the stock market’s direction in a significant manner.





