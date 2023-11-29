MoEngage is Back With the Last Event of 2023 - #GROWTH Mixer Dubai

(MENAFN- MoEngage) Dubai, Nov 29, 2023: After hosting numerous marketers across the GCC region, MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform, is back with its last edition of #GROWTH Mixer Dubai for 2023 on 6th December 2023 at 4:00 PM in Media One Hotel, Dubai.



This chapter of the #GROWTH Mixer will host B2C marketers, product leaders, and decision-makers in Growth. In partnership with Vonage and AppsFlyer, the event promises to pivot from the usual panel discussions and fireside chats by keeping more growth stories and masterclasses.



Building long-lasting customer relationships and sustainable growth is the biggest growth lever. And with this invite-only event, MoEngage aims to bring in leaders who will share their experiences, discuss actionable strategies, and showcase real-world frameworks they have used to drive meaningful engagement and growth.



The event will feature various customer growth stories, masterclasses, exciting product updates around Gen AI, and networking. Attendees of the Mixer will also get a chance to hear from marketing experts of brands like Alamar Foods, Seera Group, McDonald's, Namshi, Anghami, Almosafer, Botim, LuLu Group, Dubai Islamic Bank and many more…



What makes #GROWTH Mixer Special?



• All Brands Under One Roof: Get a chance to interact with professionals from brands across verticals like Retail, E-commerce, BFSI, Telecom, Travel, Media, Healthcare and many more.



• It’s NEVER about MoEngage! We do not believe in singing our own glory. #GROWTH was created with the vision of helping you learn, share and meet.

• Product, Features and More: Get latest updates on features that are revolutionizing customer engagement like Merlin AI, Website Personalization, Inform, OSM Pro and Flows.

• A True Networking Event: Meet and greet your peers and get a chance to discuss challenges and solutions around customer engagement with marketing leaders over a sumptuous meal.



“In the last couple of years, we have seen marketers coming together as a community to solve the major engagement challenges. To encourage and contribute to these communities, we are back with Dubai Mixer. #GROWTH Community is a platform to foster mutual learning and problem-solving among marketers and product owners. After seeing great reception from the community across 4 continents, with 10,000+ attendees, more than 500 speakers, and over 100 curated sessions, it gives us immense pleasure to host the event in the heart of UAE said Raviteja Dodda, CEO, MoEngage”





