‘No sign of terrorist activity’ in automobile blast at US-Canada border

(MENAFN) United States and Canadian authorities have launched an intensive investigation into a vehicle explosion that occurred on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, a bustling border crossing between the two nations. Despite the severity of the incident, officials have stated that there is "no sign of terrorist activity" at this time. New York Governor Kathy Hochul provided details during a briefing, describing the event as a "horrific incident, a crash, an explosion" based on available information.



President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, and the White House confirmed that he will continue to receive updates from his team. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the seriousness of the situation in Parliament, emphasizing that the incident is being treated with the utmost gravity by authorities.



Social media posts and videos from witnesses captured scenes of thick smoke and flames on the roadway, along with a burnt security booth. Witnesses and police reports indicated that a vehicle had sped onto the bridge, lost control, and subsequently crashed and exploded. According to CNN, the car had accelerated to a speed exceeding 160 kilometers per hour.



While law enforcement sources, as reported by CNN, mentioned that two individuals in the vehicle were tragically killed, Fox News reported that a border patrol official had sustained injuries. The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Centre confirmed that they had treated a patient with non-life-threatening injuries related to the incident, who has since been discharged.



This article delves into the unfolding investigation surrounding the Rainbow Bridge explosion, offering insights into the preliminary findings and responses from both United States and Canadian authorities. The absence of evidence pointing to terrorism raises questions about the nature of the incident, and as details emerge, the article explores the potential implications for border security and public safety. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in maintaining the security of critical border crossings.



