DaVinci X Evolvin' Women Post Event Press Release

(MENAFN- Epress release) Dubai, UAE, November 28, 2023: DaVinci Gourmet, the renowned beverage solution brand, marked the conclusion of its 2023 Evolvin’ Women training program with a moving closing ceremony that saw 14 Evolvin’ Women members receive certifications in barista and mixology training. Held on November 24 at Maiden Shanghai restaurant, located within the FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel.



As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, Evolvin’ Women is a social enterprise dedicated to providing job opportunities for women from developing nations. All graduates of the DaVinci Gourmet training program hailed from rural parts of Africa where political, economic, or social circumstances had restricted their access to professional development, and any opportunities to gain full-time employment in the food and beverage (F&B) sector.



Now in its second year, the DaVinci Gourmet program provided hands-on training in barista and mixology skills. Featuring special sessions provided by global coffee brand Costa Coffee and Dubai-founded beverage store MMI, all graduates were provided with an in-depth knowledge of specialist beverages, and vital experience that will help them forge their own successful careers in the F&B industry.



Building on its desire to empower more developing communities and encourage more women to take up positions in the F&B industry, DaVinci Gourmet will now provide four workshops per year for Evolvin’ Women participants.



Shiba Agaba was one of the outstanding graduates honoured in the closing ceremony. She said: “I’m so grateful to have been given a chance to take part in the DaVinci Gourmet training program. It has left me feeling so empowered and I am now so much more confident. I have gained multiple new skills that I know will be essential in my future career. I’m now used to speaking publicly and in front of new people, and I have gained so many special memories that I will treasure forever.”



Gracious Mtowo who presented at the Closing Ceremony, meanwhile commented: “My participation in the Evolvin Women programe has taught me the true value of ingredients and the personal references and meanings they hold for us all. For example, the Blueberry Ginger Mojito drink I created was inspired by my mother’s love for ginger, grown on our family’s farm.”



Fahim Ariff, Kerry Foodservice Brands Middle East and Africa GM added: “On behalf of everyone at Davinci Gourmet, I want to congratulate all our graduates for their hard work and dedication. It has been a pleasure to watch them grow in confidence and develop their skills, and I know they will all go on to become pillars of the hospitality industry. Evolvin’ Women is an inspirational organisation that aims to give opportunities to women from the most deprived areas. It is an honour to assist them with their work. 30 women have so far received training from us, and we will continue to build on this number with each passing year. By participating in initiatives like this, we are working to make the hospitality industry more inclusive, and spread our expertise to developing communities.”





