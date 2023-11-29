Ahli United Bank Kuwait − Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Ahli United Bank Kuwait (AUBK) at ‘A+’ and A1, respectively. AUBK’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) and Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High have also been affirmed. The Outlook for both the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable. At the same time, CI Ratings has withdrawn the ratings assigned to AUBK at the request of the Bank.



AUBK’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Kuwaiti government given the latter’s strong track record of providing assistance to banks in case of need. The rating uplift is also underpinned by the very strong financial capacity of the Kuwaiti sovereign (‘A+’/‘A1’/Stable) to provide support. We assess the shareholder Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has the capacity to provide strong ordinary support to AUBK given its 38.4% ownership by Kuwait government entities including the Kuwait Investment Authority. As the largest bank in Kuwait, KFH is of high systemic importance and therefore can expect a very strong degree of support from the authorities.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS is underpinned by AUBK’s strong financing asset quality and effective risk management, solid capitalisation, as well as ample liquidity underpinned by customer deposit funding. Also supporting the ratings is AUBK’s satisfactory profitability despite recent margin pressures. The main rating constraints are the challenging operating environment (notwithstanding high oil prices), and the large concentrations in customer deposits, as well as financings – with these being a function of Kuwait’s relatively small and undiversified economy. Additional credit challenges are the high exposure to the soft real estate sector and modest non-financing income.



The OPERA for Kuwait is ‘bbb’. The latter indicates modest risk and reflects the substantial financial buffer of the sovereign and its capacity to support the banking system in case of imbalances. It also reflects the economy’s limited diversification – including reliance on hydrocarbon exports, and considerable policy risk in view of the continued delay to pass key laws such as the debt law and other reforms in the face of high oil prices. Economic performance is expected to improve into next year in tandem with ongoing hydrocarbon production and the continued recovery from the adverse impact of the pandemic. The Kuwaiti banking system remains broadly sound and is well regulated. The sector’s asset quality and liquidity are good, and capital ratios are strong. Profitability is generally satisfactory. However, the market is small and offers limited growth opportunities.



AUBK is a well-managed institution and conservative lender. A major credit strength is the Bank’s strong financing asset quality. Funding and liquidity are good and the Bank has demonstrated skilful liquidity management over the years – even during periods of tight liquidity conditions in Kuwait. Customer deposits – including from non-bank financial institutions − remain AUBK’s principal source of funding, although there is concentration risk due to the predominantly corporate (wholesale) nature of these funds. This is a phenomenon seen at other Kuwaiti banks due to the large deposits received from the oil and other government sectors. While these depositors elevate funding and liquidity risk to some degree, they are in general stable by virtue of their government status. In this regard, the strength of the Kuwaiti sovereign is a key liquidity risk mitigating factor. AUBK’s capitalisation – including good capital quality and leverage – is considered a credit strength. Although operating profitability has steadily declined due to margin pressure, the ROAA remains satisfactory and this factor supports the ratings.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for both the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, reflecting our expectation that AUBK’s risk profile and key metrics will remain broadly unchanged until its full amalgamation with KFH in H1 24. AUBK will then cease to exist as a separate entity.



Primary Analyst: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst

About the Ratings



The credit ratings outstanding at the time of withdrawal were based on public information and information provided by the rated entity during the last annual review in November 2022. Ratings on the entity were first released in May 1987 and last updated in November 2022. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019



The decision to withdraw the ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity and was taken at the request of the rated entity.



