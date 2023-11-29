Report states US foils scheme to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, the White House has disclosed that it brought to the attention of the highest echelons of the Indian government a reported plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil. The targeted individual, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, found himself at the center of an alleged murder plot that was reportedly foiled by United States authorities. The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, broke the story, indicating that federal prosecutors have filed a sealed indictment against at least one suspect linked to the conspiracy.



White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, in a statement obtained by Reuters, stated that the United States had raised the matter with Indian authorities at the most senior levels. The Indian government, in response, expressed surprise and concern, disavowing any involvement in such activities and asserting that such actions were not part of their policy. Watson added that the Indian government is conducting its own investigation into the matter, with an expectation that anyone found responsible should be held accountable.



While India's Foreign Ministry has yet to issue an official statement regarding the reported plot, the Financial Times disclosed that the United States protest was conveyed to New Delhi following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States in June. The sources cited by the FT did not specify whether the protest influenced the abandonment of the alleged plot or if it was thwarted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).



Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the purported target of the assassination plot, refrained from confirming whether he had been warned by federal authorities but stated to the Financial Times that he would allow the United States government to respond to the issue of threats to his life on American soil from Indian operatives.



This article delves into the intricate details surrounding the alleged assassination plot, exploring the diplomatic implications as the United States raises concerns with India and the potential involvement of federal law enforcement agencies in thwarting the reported conspiracy. The incident adds a layer of complexity to international relations, shedding light on the challenges governments face in addressing such sensitive matters that transcend borders.



