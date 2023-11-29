Israeli government allows unprecedented USD8B financial requirements for Gaza war expenses

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Israeli government has given the green light to an "unprecedented" supplementary budget of USD8 billion to address the financial requirements arising from the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip since October 7. The decision, aimed at meeting the war-related expenses, was made public on Tuesday following the approval of a new state budget amounting to thirty billion shekels until the year's end.



According to reports from the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the National Unity Party, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, expressed opposition to the budget. Notably, ministers Nir Barkat and Ofir Akunis from the Likud Party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, did not lend their support to the budget proposal. The Likud Party's stance highlights a nuanced internal divide within the government regarding the allocation of funds, particularly concerning projects and plans affiliated with the participating political parties versus the exigencies of the ongoing conflict.



Ofir Gendelman, the Israeli Prime Minister’s spokesperson for Arab media, emphasized the critical nature of the approved budget in a tweet on Monday. Gendelman stated that the unprecedented allocation of 30 billion shekels is designed to comprehensively address military needs, encompassing both defense and offensive strategies. Moreover, the budget aims to provide support for the families affected by the conflict, including those with kidnapped, wounded, deceased, and evacuated members.



The decision to inject additional funds into the budget underscores the gravity of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the government's commitment to ensuring the financial resources necessary for the sustained military efforts. However, the internal dissent within the government reveals the complexities surrounding the allocation of funds and priorities in the face of the ongoing conflict.

