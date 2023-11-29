environmentalist Jill Stein officially enters 2024 US presidential race as Green Party candidate

(MENAFN) In a significant development, environmentalist Jill Stein has officially entered the 2024 United States presidential race as the Green Party candidate, introducing a new dynamic to President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. The announcement was made during a Tuesday night launch event alongside labor organizer Chris Smalls and Palestinian rights advocate Miko Peled. Stein's entry comes on the heels of political activist Cornel West's departure from the Green Party to pursue an independent presidential campaign.



Having previously served as the Green Party's presidential nominee in 2012, it was Stein's candidacy in 2016 that garnered the most attention. Despite securing just over 1 percent of the national vote that year, her performance in crucial battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, raised eyebrows. In these states, Stein's votes surpassed the margin between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, leading analysts to speculate on her potential impact in tipping the scales in Trump's favor.



As Stein reenters the presidential fray in 2024, her candidacy introduces added complexities for President Biden, who is already contending with questions surrounding his age, economic policies, management of the United States southern border, and the administration's response to the Israel-Gaza conflict. With an approval rating hovering below 40 percent, Biden faces the challenge of retaining support amidst a political landscape marked by shifting alliances and the emergence of independent candidates like Cornel West and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



This article explores the implications of Jill Stein's return to the political arena, examining how her candidacy may impact the upcoming election dynamics and how President Biden navigates these additional challenges in his quest for reelection. From the legacy of Stein's previous run to the potential influence on voters considering alternative candidates, the article provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving political landscape in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.





