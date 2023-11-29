War in Middle East contributes to US economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) In a recent release of minutes, Federal Reserve officials acknowledged the moderation of United States inflation but expressed concerns about an uncertain economic outlook, citing the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict as one of the contributing factors. Despite data indicating that the conflict has not yet significantly impacted the economy, the Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.50 percent in its October 31-November 1 meeting, marking the second consecutive meeting without a rate adjustment.



The minutes revealed that Fed officials considered the current monetary policy stance as restrictive, exerting downward pressure on economic activity and inflation. A positive development highlighted in the minutes was the slowdown of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index to 3.4 percent on an annual basis. Despite a tight labor market showing signs of better balance, the Fed noted some households facing financial pressure due to high food prices and tight credit conditions, even as strong consumer spending took them by surprise.



The meeting participants observed a calming in energy markets following the initial volatility triggered by the Israel-Gaza conflict. However, the overall United States economic outlook remains clouded by a "high degree of uncertainty." Key factors contributing to this uncertainty include questions about the potential spillover of the Israel-Gaza conflict into the broader region.



As the Federal Reserve grapples with balancing economic indicators and external geopolitical events, the delicate situation underscores the challenges in predicting and navigating the path ahead for the United States economy. The article delves into the nuanced considerations and analyses provided by the Federal Reserve, shedding light on the complexities that policymakers face in steering the nation's economic course amid a backdrop of global geopolitical tensions.



