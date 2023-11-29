Mourners from across political spectrum gathered in Georgia to pay tributes to late Rosalynn Carter

(MENAFN) Mourners from across the political spectrum, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday to pay heartfelt tributes to the late Rosalynn Carter. The former first lady, who passed away on November 19 at the age of 96, was remembered for her enduring influence on American politics and her unwavering support for her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, during his tenure in the White House.



The memorial service, held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, was attended by a distinguished guest list, including all five living first ladies, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Bill Clinton. Despite her husband's ongoing hospice care at their Georgia home, Jimmy Carter attended the service to bid a final farewell to his wife of 77 years, marking the end of the longest presidential marriage in United States history.



Rosalynn Carter's battle with dementia, diagnosed in May, had been a challenging chapter for the Carter family. She passed away shortly after entering hospice care, leaving a void not only in the lives of her loved ones but also in the collective memory of a nation that respected her for her advocacy and partnership during her husband's presidency.



During the service, the Carters' son, James Earl "Chip" Carter III, provided poignant insights into his mother's role as a trusted adviser to the president. He spoke of her keen interest in current affairs, noting how she often asked probing questions that eventually led to her attending cabinet meetings—a move that drew both praise and criticism. Chip Carter celebrated his mother's inquisitive spirit and highlighted the unique partnership they shared during a critical period in United States history.



The memorial was not only a somber occasion but also a celebration of Rosalynn Carter's life, with family members recalling cherished moments, including fly-fishing trips and her culinary preferences, such as her penchant for using mayonnaise in recipes. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood added a touching musical tribute to the service with a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine."



As the nation reflects on the Carters' enduring commitment to each other and to public service, the memorial service serves as a poignant reminder of the indelible mark Rosalynn Carter left on American history. Her legacy as a devoted spouse, influential adviser, and warm-hearted public servant will continue to inspire generations to come.





