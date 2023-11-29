Stock markets react to mixed Asian session as OPEC+ meeting looms

(MENAFN) European shares experienced a predominantly positive trend on Wednesday following a varied performance in Asian markets, where Chinese benchmarks faced downward pressure, driven by sell-offs in property and technology shares. France's CAC 40 saw a modest uptick of 0.4 percent in early trading, reaching 7,281.99, while Germany's DAX registered a 1 percent gain, reaching 16,151.57. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 in Britain dipped by 0.2 percent to 7,438.87. In the U.S., the futures for both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 showed a 0.3 percent increase.
Asia's trading session witnessed Japan's Nikkei 225 declining by 0.3 percent to close at 33,321.22. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, on the other hand, gained 0.3 percent, reaching 7,035.30. South Korea's Kospi experienced a marginal drop of nearly 0.1 percent, settling at 2,519.81. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index faced a notable decline of 2.1 percent, closing at 16,993.44, while the Shanghai Composite fell by 0.6 percent to 3,021.69.
Meituan, a prominent food delivery company, saw a substantial 12.2 percent drop in its Hong Kong-traded shares after forecasting a decline in revenue for the current quarter. China Evergrande, a troubled property developer, experienced a 10.4 percent decline amid reports of its property services group suing the parent company to recover deposit guarantees. Sino-Ocean Group Holding also faced a 6.9 percent fall.
In the commodities market, oil prices witnessed an upward trajectory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Matthew Weller of Forexnoted the challenges faced by OPEC+ in reaching an agreement to extend production cuts, causing uncertainty in the oil market. While not the most probable scenario, a breakdown in talks could potentially drive oil prices to multi-month lows.
Benchmark U.S. crude exhibited a rise of 21 cents, reaching USD76.62 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a USD1.55 gain to USD76.41 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude also added 16 cents, reaching USD81.63 a barrel. The oil market remains in flux as global attention turns to the crucial OPEC+ meeting.
