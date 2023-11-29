After consecutive three-month decline, consumer confidence in US experiences notable rebound in November

(MENAFN) After a consecutive three-month decline, consumer confidence in the United States experienced a notable rebound in November, according to recent data released by The Conference Board. The Consumer Confidence Index, a key metric gauging the public's sentiment about economic conditions, rose to 102.0, marking an improvement from the downwardly revised figure of 99.1 recorded in October. However, despite this positive development, concerns persist regarding the possibility of a recession within the next year.



The data, released on Tuesday, also revealed a slight dip in a separate measure focused on current business and labor market conditions, dropping from 138.6 to 138.2. These fluctuations come at a time when broader economic indicators suggest a moderation in inflation, offering some relief to consumers who have grappled with soaring prices in recent times.



Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board, highlighted general improvements observed across various income groups surveyed in November. The organization assesses not only consumers' confidence in current economic conditions but also their expectations for the next six months. While positive trends were noted, the report underscored lingering consumer apprehensions, particularly concerning rising prices, geopolitical uncertainties, and the specter of higher interest rates.



The survey revealed that plans to make significant purchases, such as homes, vehicles, and appliances, trended downward, possibly influenced by the impact of elevated interest rates. The report indicated a nuanced perspective, reflecting a delicate balance between improved consumer confidence and persistent economic concerns.



A noteworthy aspect of the findings is the prevailing fear of a looming recession among consumers. According to The Conference Board, two-thirds of respondents expressed a belief that a recession is either "somewhat" or "very likely" within the next 12 months. The board acknowledged that the index reflects its projection of a "short and shallow" recession in the first half of the coming year.



Against the backdrop of these sentiments, the broader economic context reveals that the United States economy expanded by 4.9 percent in the last quarter, with a projected growth rate of 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow forecast metric. As the nation navigates through economic uncertainties, the interplay between consumer confidence, inflation dynamics, and growth projections becomes increasingly critical, shaping the narrative of the country's economic trajectory in the coming months.





