Toyota to divest portion of stake in Denso to fund ambitious foray into EVs

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to fund its ambitious foray into electric vehicles (EVs) and innovative technologies, Toyota has announced its intention to divest a portion of its stake in Denso, a major components maker. The sale, expected to generate approximately 290 billion yen (USD2 billion) based on current share values, involves over 124 million shares, reducing Toyota's stake in Denso from 24.2 percent to 20 percent, while ensuring it retains its position as the primary stakeholder.



Masahiro Yamamoto, an executive in Toyota's accounting group, emphasized the company's commitment to transforming its assets into dynamic contributors to corporate growth. The funds generated from the stake sale will not only be directed toward advancing smart-driving technology but also supporting various ongoing initiatives within the automotive industry.



While the exact date of the sale was not specified, it is anticipated to occur in the near future. Toyota's move aligns with a broader industry trend, as major automakers globally focus on bolstering their electric and environmentally friendly vehicle portfolios amid increasing concerns about climate change, necessitating substantial investments.



To complement Toyota's divestment, affiliated companies Toyota Industries and Aisin are also set to sell a portion of their respective Denso shares. While some have speculated that this move could be aimed at reducing cross-shareholdings, Yamamoto denied such intentions. Cross-shareholdings, a common practice in Japan, have been both criticized for reducing transparency and praised for contributing to corporate stability.



This strategic financial maneuver reflects Toyota's proactive approach to adapt to evolving industry dynamics, positioning itself at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution and fostering innovation across the automotive landscape.

