Sweden marks 2nd consecutive quarter of decline, raises concern of potential recession

(MENAFN) Sweden's economy experienced a contraction in the third quarter of 2023, marking the second consecutive quarter of decline and raising concerns of a potential recession. Statistics Sweden released data on Wednesday revealing a 0.3 percent decline in the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the period ending in October. This contraction follows the previous quarter's downturn, highlighting a broad-based economic decline, although strong service exports provided some mitigation, according to Jessica Engdahl, the section manager at the National Accounts within the statistical agency.



The factors contributing to the economic downturn include inventory liquidation and reduced household consumption. Engdahl noted that household consumption expenditure had decreased for the fifth consecutive quarter. The overall GDP decline, compared to the third quarter of 2022, amounted to 1.4 percent.



While the two consecutive quarters of contraction meet the common definition of a recession, the eurozone business cycle dating committee considers a broader set of data, including employment figures, for their assessment. Sweden, a member of the European Union but not using the euro currency, faces economic challenges that have led to growing concerns about the country entering a recessionary phase. The implications of Sweden's economic contraction underscore the need for comprehensive strategies to address the factors contributing to the downturn and stimulate recovery.

