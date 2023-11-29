OECD anticipates slowdown in global economy in 2024

(MENAFN) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) anticipates a slowdown in the global economy in 2024, following a surprisingly resilient performance this year. The Paris-based organization estimates that international growth will decrease to 2.7 percent in 2024, compared to the expected 2.9 percent pace for the current year. This projection reflects the slowest calendar-year growth since the pandemic-hit year of 2020.



Despite the overall cautious outlook, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann emphasized that the organization is projecting the avoidance of recessions in most regions. However, he acknowledged potential risks, including the persistence of elevated inflation and the impact of geopolitical conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's war in Ukraine, which could influence commodity prices, including oil and grain.



A significant contributing factor to the anticipated economic slowdown is the expectation of deceleration in the world's two largest economies, the United States and China, in the coming year. The U.S. economy is forecasted to expand by only 1.5 percent in 2024, down from 2.4 percent in 2023, with the Federal Reserve's series of interest rate increases since March 2022 playing a role in restraining growth.

