New Delhi comments on climate action ‘a lot of talk, but no money’

(MENAFN) As the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) approaches in the United Arab Emirates, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasized the critical need for visible advancements in key areas such as technology transfer and the provision of funds to assist developing nations in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Just days before global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convene in Dubai for this significant event, Sitharaman expressed concern over the apparent gap between rhetoric and financial commitments. Speaking at a virtual session of the inaugural India Global Forum Middle East and Africa 2023 (IGF ME&A), she underscored the necessity for substantive outcomes and actionable steps towards climate action during COP28.



Sitharaman lamented the lack of concrete plans for technology transfer and financial support, emphasizing the imperative to translate discussions into meaningful actions. The Finance Minister highlighted the urgency of addressing these issues, signaling a call for global cooperation and responsibility in the face of the escalating climate crisis. Her statements reflect a growing sentiment among nations, particularly those most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, that tangible steps are needed to bridge the financial gap and facilitate the transfer of crucial technologies.



For decades, countries grappling with the negative impacts of climate change have sought financial assistance from wealthier and more developed nations, primarily in the Global North.



India, emerging as a prominent voice in this struggle, has been advocating for a fair and comprehensive approach to address the challenges posed by global warming. The recent COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, concluded with a historic breakthrough, focusing on supporting vulnerable nations in dealing with losses and damages resulting from climate change.



Reflecting on India's commitment to climate action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the nation's ambitious five-step 'Panchamrit' strategy against climate change during the COP26 conference in 2021 in Glasgow. Additionally, he announced New Delhi's ambitious plan to achieve net-zero emissions by the year 2070. As the world looks towards COP28, India's stance underscores the pressing need for actionable outcomes, signaling a pivotal moment in the global effort to combat climate change and provide essential support to nations most affected by its consequences.



