Saudi Arabia Selected To Host World Expo 2030

With total of 119 countries endorsed Riyadh's candidacy, Saudi Arabia has been selected as the host country for World Expo 2030, scheduled to take place from October 2030 until March 2031. The decision was taken after a secret ballot at the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) held in Paris today.\r

\r

The selection came surpassing competing bids from Busan, Republic of Korea, and Rome, Italy.\r

\r

Kingdom's hosting of World Expo 2030 aligns with the vision of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and represents a significant achievement in realizing the developmental, economic, and social goals of the inspiring Saudi Vision 2030.\r

\r

The Expo serves as a testament to the national transformation towards a prosperous and sustainable future. The Kingdom's bid was based on the directives of the Crown Prince, aiming to highlight the role, status, and developmental aspirations of the Kingdom for the future.\r

\r

World Expo 2030 reflects the Kingdom\u2019s ambitious national vision and its diligent pursuit of economic and social growth and prosperity. It exemplifies the integrated role played by government entities and the realization of national achievements, drawing inspiration from the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 and its remarkable developmental endeavors.\r

\r

The Kingdom's victory in hosting the expo signifies its position as a global hub, showcasing advancements in knowledge, science, technology, creativity, innovation, and its ability to successfully organize major international events.\r

\r

Furthermore, this achievement highlights the Kingdom\u2019s influential role in the interactive human community, to promote dialogue, communication, stability, and development, while shaping the present and future of the world.\r

Today, the Kingdom stands on the verge of a significant leap at the national level, particularly in the fields of economy and business. It creates investment opportunities at all levels and establishes itself as a competitive and influential state in the economy and business fields like no other.\r

\r

Expo 2030 holds great importance for the city of Riyadh, specifically, and the Kingdom as a whole. It focuses globally on highlighting the cultural and social values that reflect the uniqueness of Saudi citizens, their distinct identity, rich history, civilization, and their adherence to noble societal values.\r

\r

Moreover, hosting the expo solidifies the Kingdom\u2019s leading and pivotal role along with the international trust it enjoys. It further establishes Saudi Arabia as an ideal host for prominent global forums, with the expo being a prominent example.\r

\r

The Kingdom has ambitious plans for an exceptional and unprecedented edition of the expo, characterized by high levels of innovation.\r

\r

Through the expo, the Kingdom aims to contribute actively to a brighter future for humanity by providing a global platform that harnesses the latest technologies and brings together the brightest minds.\r

\r

The Kingdom also seeks through the expo to optimize opportunities and propose solutions to the challenges facing our planet today.\r

\r

The exhibition will be from the world to the world, where equality will be established by allocating a pavilion for each country.

