Argentina's president-elect reveals selection of Luis Caputo as economy minister

(MENAFN) Argentina's President-elect, Javier Milei, revealed his selection of Luis Caputo, a former finance minister and Central Bank chief, as the Economy Minister when the new administration assumes office on December 10. This decision indicates Milei's move towards assembling a more conventional team to navigate Argentina's economic challenges, including high inflation at an annual rate of 143%.



Milei, known for his libertarian stance, affirmed the appointment of Caputo during a radio interview after returning from a two-day trip to the United States, where he engaged with officials from the Biden administration. Caputo, having previously served as the finance minister in former President Mauricio Macri's government, played a pivotal role in debt restructuring before assuming the position of Central Bank chief.



One notable aspect of Milei's approach is his expressed intention to eliminate the Central Bank, a move that diverges from Caputo's past role. The collaboration between Milei and Macri's party, which supported Milei in the recent presidential runoff, has triggered internal dynamics as allies vie for positions within the incoming Cabinet, creating some tension with Milei's traditional libertarian associates.



The financial market has responded positively to signs of Milei's more conventional choices for crucial Cabinet positions. Since winning the election, Argentine stocks and bonds have seen an increase, and the local currency, the peso, has exhibited a slight appreciation in financial markets.



Milei's decision to delay the announcement of the economy minister until after his inauguration stems from concerns that the chosen individual could be unfairly attributed to any economic challenges that may arise before the new administration officially assumes office. The unveiling of Caputo as the economy minister underscores the evolving landscape of economic policymaking in Argentina under the incoming leadership.

MENAFN29112023000045015682ID1107509438