Celebrity Chef Has A Taste Of Sri Lanka's“Gama” Food

Internationally acclaimed Celebrity Chef and former MasterChef Australia judge, Gary Mehigan visited Nuga Gama, Cinnamon Grand Colombo for a Sri Lankan culinary experience, also attended by the Deputy High Commissioner for Australia, Lalita Kapur.
