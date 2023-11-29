National Parataekwondo Team To Compete In England

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijani parataekwondo team will compete in the
Manchester 2023 WT Grand Prix Final in England.
Headed by coach Farid Taghizade, the team includes Sabir
Zeynalov (58 kilograms), Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kilograms) and
Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kilograms), Azernews reports.
Parataekwondo players will compete in the K-44 category.
The Para taekwondo GP Final is scheduled for December 1st, while
the conventional GP Final is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd.
Daedo technology will be used for both tournaments.
Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer
Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and
powerlifting.
In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of
Azerbaijan was established.
Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many
international competitions and Paralympic Games.
They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.
Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic
champions.
